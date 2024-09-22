J&K Assembly Polls 2024 | Pre-poll alliance with Congress aimed to prevent hung assembly: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Defending the National Conference’s (NC) pre-poll alliance with Congress for J&K Assembly elections, former chief minister Omar Abdullah emphasised that the alliance aims to provide voters with a clear alternative to prevent a hung assembly.

“We could have opted for a post-poll alliance, but forming this alliance before the elections ensures that voters know a government can be established without uncertainty,” he stated during a shikara rally on Dal Lake in support of party candidate Tanvir Sadiq.

Under the pre-poll arrangement, the NC is contesting 51 seats, the Congress 32, and the CPM one, while the remaining six seats will witness a "friendly contest" between the two parties.