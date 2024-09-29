J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Unprecedented campaigning for high-stakes final phase of election ends

High profile politicians of all political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (BJP), Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former chief ministers of J&K Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abudllah and Mehbooba Mufti, were on the ground for weeks, canvassing in every nook and corner of the Union Territory.

In Kashmir, despite the presence of independents and smaller parties, the contest largely hinges on the NC and PDP. The PDP’s campaign emphasized “anti-BJP” sentiments under Mehbooba Mufti and highlighted the governance legacy of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Conversely, the NC criticised the PDP for its alliance with the BJP in 2014, which they viewed as a betrayal after running an anti-BJP campaign.

Both the NC and PDP promised to advocate for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood for J&K, positioning themselves as the staunchest opponents of the BJP.

In Jammu, the primary contest is between the BJP and Congress, which is allied with the NC but has largely avoided discussing J&K’s lost special status while promising a return to statehood. The BJP focused on attacking “dynastic politics,” targeting the Abdullahs, Muftis, and the Nehru-Gandhi family.