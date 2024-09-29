J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Unprecedented campaigning for high-stakes final phase of election ends

Srinagar: The high-stakes campaigning for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Sunday, with polling for the final phase set for October 1.
For the first time in over three decades, Kashmir experienced fearless campaigning, driven by a significant decline in separatist and militant influence. This election marks the first in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
The contest features major parties including the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, CPM, independents backed by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), and Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is campaigning on bail.
High profile politicians of all political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (BJP), Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former chief ministers of J&K Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abudllah and Mehbooba Mufti, were on the ground for weeks, canvassing in every nook and corner of the Union Territory.
In Kashmir, despite the presence of independents and smaller parties, the contest largely hinges on the NC and PDP. The PDP’s campaign emphasized “anti-BJP” sentiments under Mehbooba Mufti and highlighted the governance legacy of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Conversely, the NC criticised the PDP for its alliance with the BJP in 2014, which they viewed as a betrayal after running an anti-BJP campaign.
Both the NC and PDP promised to advocate for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood for J&K, positioning themselves as the staunchest opponents of the BJP.
In Jammu, the primary contest is between the BJP and Congress, which is allied with the NC but has largely avoided discussing J&K’s lost special status while promising a return to statehood. The BJP focused on attacking “dynastic politics,” targeting the Abdullahs, Muftis, and the Nehru-Gandhi family.
A standout figure in this election is Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, who has made her political debut by contesting from the Bijbehara assembly seat in Anantnag district. Her campaign slogan, “zoon ho zoon ho, PDPian zoon ho” (PDP is winning, PDP is winning), was initially ridiculed by the rivals for her “feeble acquaintance” with the native language, as Iltija, grew up in Delhi and abroad
“Zoon” in Kashmiri means moon, while “Zyeun” is “win”. However, it quickly gained traction, with locals and even rival parties adopting the chant, by only suffixing their party’s name giving the PDP a much-needed boost.
With elections ending on October 1, it will be only known on the evening of October 8, when counting will be done, which party has “zoon or zyeun (won)” the polls. The stakes are high, and the competition fierce. Promises were made, debates held, and alliances formed, each party vying for the chance to form the government. However, as of now it seems J&K is headed for a hung assembly.
