J&K Assembly polls: Over 23 lakh voters in 24 constituencies eligible to cast ballots in first phase

More than 23.27 lakh people, including 1.23 lakh first-time voters, are eligible to vote in the first phase of the polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said. Polling will be held in 24 assembly constituencies in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first phase.