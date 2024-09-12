J&K Polls 2024: Congress releases fourth list of five candidates

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released its fourth list of five candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, fielding JKPCC working president Tara Chand from Chhamb.

With this list, the Congress has declared a total of 39 candidates for the assembly polls.

The National Conference and the Congress have finalised a seat-sharing formula and will contest 51 and 32 seats, respectively. There will be a friendly contest on a few seats.