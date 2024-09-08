J&K Polls 2024: No separate yardstick for separatists joining electoral battle, says Jitendra Singh

Jammu: With some separatists contesting in Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday asserted those who decide to join the national mainstream cannot be deprived of this democratic opportunity.

He also said the alliance between the National Conference and the Congress is “just for the sake of power” and it has nothing to do with “national interest”.

“If any separatist has decided to join the national mainstream by fighting elections, should he be deprived of this democratic opportunity? "(NC founder Sheikh) Abdullah after spending 12 years in prison came out the same way and became the chief minister. We cannot have two different yardsticks,” Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, told reporters here while replying to queries on separatists entering the electoral fray.