J&K Polls 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal constituency, first time since 2008

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of the National Conference (NC) and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to contest upcoming assembly polls from the Ganderbal constituency.

This will be his first time running for the seat since 2008, marking a return to the family's traditional constituency after a 16-year hiatus. Omar's decision to contest from Ganderbal, often seen as the political bastion of the Abdullah family, carries symbolic weight.

This announcement was made by Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, a Lok Sabha member, and Nasir Aslam Wani, NC provincial president on Sunday in the presence of Omar Abdullah and Mian Altaf Ahmad, senior NC leader and MP from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.