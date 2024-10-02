Home
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: BJP’s Surankote candidate Bukhari dies of heart attack in Poonch

Bukhari, a two-time former MLA from Surankote, joined the BJP in February this year after the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe status to his Pahari community.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 04:24 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 04:24 IST
