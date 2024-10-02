Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: BJP’s Surankote candidate Bukhari dies of heart attack in Poonch

<p>Jammu: Former minister and BJP candidate from Surankote, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari, died on Wednesday after collapsing at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, party leaders said.</p>.<p>He was 75 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.</p>.<p>Bukhari was unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack at 7 am, leading to his death, a BJP leader said.</p>.<p>Bukhari, a two-time former MLA from Surankote, joined the BJP in February this year after the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe status to his Pahari community.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Village in Sonawari boycotts polls.<p>He was fielded from Surankote, which went to polls along with 25 other segments in the second phase on September 25.</p>.<p>Bukhari had quit the National Conference in February 2022 after four decades long association following an argument with party president Farooq Abdullah over the Scheduled Tribe status.</p>.<p>Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and the leaders of other political parties condoled Bukhari's death.</p>.<p>“Bukhari was a mass leader and his death left a void which is very hard to fill,” Raina said. </p>