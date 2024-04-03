Local parties fail to break Congress, BJP dominance on J&K's Udhampur LS seat

Srinagar: The dominance of the national parties— Congress and BJP on Udhampur parliament seat has remained unchallenged over the decades with local parties such as National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Panthers Party failing to win the seat even once.

In a series of 14 Lok Sabha elections since 1957, the local parties have struggled to sway voters away from the stronghold of the two national giants. The Congress has managed to clinch victory on nine occasions, while the BJP has followed with five wins, leaving no room for the regional parties to make significant headway.

The Congress won the seat seven times from 1957 to 1989 before the BJP made inroads in 1996 and regained it in 1998 and 1999. In 2004 and 2009 again Congress candidate, Lal Singh, emerged victorious while the BJP's Jatiendra Singh wrestled it back in 2014 and regained it in 2019.

Despite sporadic bursts of enthusiasm and occasional upsets in assembly elections, the regional local have been unable to establish a consistent foothold in the constituency. While in some elections local parties managed to secure second or third positions, none could establish a substantial foothold.