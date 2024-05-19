Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed candidate Engineer Rashid ignites political firestorm in Baramulla

Srinagar: In the verdant landscape of Baramulla, a parliament constituency nestled in the northern reaches of Kashmir, the political temperatures reached to crescendo in recent days driven by the widespread influence of jailed independent candidate Engineer Rashid.
Known for his fiery rhetoric and controversial background, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, aka Engineer Rashid, was arrested by the NIA in a terror funding case in 2019 and has been lodged in Tihar jail since then.
Despite being behind the bars, influence of the two-time MLA seems to permeate every corner of the constituency, stirring both hope and controversy. His incarceration has transformed him into a 'martyr-like' figure, galvanizing a movement that refuses to be silenced.
Thousands of his supporters, led by his two young sons Abrar (24) and Asrar (20), made the election campaign, which came to an end on Saturday evening, for the most high-profile contest in Kashmir electrifying. The constituency goes to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections.
Slogans like “Tihar ka badla” (the revenge for Tihar) “vote se” (by vote), “zulm ka badla (the revenge for injustice) “vote se”, “Jail ka badla, vote se” reverberated in every nook and corner of north Kashmir.
The political rallies of Rashid’s supporters are being projected as a symbol of defiance against the government, with his campaign slogans and energy carrying the intensity of separatist rallies of the past.
At the same time, the fact that his campaign is appealing to those disillusioned with the mainstream parties in the Valley, and have been a part of “boycott politics”, is a vote of confidence in the electoral system.
Till two weeks ago, the contest seemed to be between two high profile candidates – former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and separatist-turned-mainstream leader Sajjad Lone. However, in recent days Rashid closed the gap 900 km away from Baramulla
His political opponents have been watching the events unfolding in recent days with a mix of awe and apprehension. They couldn't deny the sheer volume and passion of his supporters.
However, it remains to be seen whether this fervor would translate into actual votes, especially considering the logistical challenges posed by his incarceration. His campaign team, led by his closest aides, worked tirelessly to maintain momentum. They leveraged social media to amplify Rashid's voice.
The Baramulla constituency has historically seen strong voter turnout, with recent elections indicating a restoration of faith in democracy. This trend is expected to continue and the winner is expected to secure more than three lakh votes.