Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed candidate Engineer Rashid ignites political firestorm in Baramulla

Srinagar: In the verdant landscape of Baramulla, a parliament constituency nestled in the northern reaches of Kashmir, the political temperatures reached to crescendo in recent days driven by the widespread influence of jailed independent candidate Engineer Rashid.

Known for his fiery rhetoric and controversial background, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, aka Engineer Rashid, was arrested by the NIA in a terror funding case in 2019 and has been lodged in Tihar jail since then.

Despite being behind the bars, influence of the two-time MLA seems to permeate every corner of the constituency, stirring both hope and controversy. His incarceration has transformed him into a 'martyr-like' figure, galvanizing a movement that refuses to be silenced.