Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Mehbooba to contest from Anantnag

PDP announced candidates for three seats in the Valley.
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 10:36 IST

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag constituency, the party announced on Sunday as it declared candidates for the three seats in the Valley.

PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.

The candidates were announced by the party at a press conference addressed by Mufti and Madni.

They said said the PDP will support the Congress on two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu.

(Published 07 April 2024, 10:36 IST)
Jammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMehbooba MuftiPDPLok Sabha Elections 2024

