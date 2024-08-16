What first assembly poll in a decade post Article 370 means for J&K?

Srinagar: The holding of the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in September and October after the abrogation of Article 370 marks a significant moment in the region's recent political history.

The election will be a test of the central government's narrative of integrating Jammu and Kashmir more fully into the Indian Union, following the scrapping of the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 in August 2019.

For people, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, the election is a chance to reclaim a political identity that has felt diminished since the reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The abrogation of Article 370 was a momentous event, seen by many as a violation of the promises made to the state at the time of its accession to India in 1947. The elections, therefore, are not just about choosing representatives but are also about how the people of Jammu and Kashmir will react to the August 5 decision through ballot.