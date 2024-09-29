Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Will stay alive till Modi is removed, Kharge reassures after a dizzy spell at a rally

Srinagar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge experienced dizziness while addressing a rally in the Jasrota area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. After a medical check-up, party leaders confirmed he is now stable.

While paying tribute to a head constable killed in an anti-terror operation Kharge felt unwell. Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that colleagues assisted him to a chair, and he later resumed his speech, reassuring attendees about his health.

“I am 83 years old; I’m not going to die so early,” Kharge said, adding a pointed remark aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power.”