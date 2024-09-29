Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Will stay alive till Modi is removed, Kharge reassures after a dizzy spell at a rally

Srinagar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge experienced dizziness while addressing a rally in the Jasrota area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. After a medical check-up, party leaders confirmed he is now stable.
While paying tribute to a head constable killed in an anti-terror operation Kharge felt unwell. Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that colleagues assisted him to a chair, and he later resumed his speech, reassuring attendees about his health.
“I am 83 years old; I’m not going to die so early,” Kharge said, adding a pointed remark aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power.”
Kharge had flown to Jasrota to address a rally to garner support for his party candidates in the assembly polls.
Meanwhile, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said he was doing well except for a low blood pressure.
“Congress President Sri@kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. Extremely grateful for everyone’s concern,” he wrote on X.
“His resolve, along with people’s good wishes, keeps him going strong,” Priyank added.
Published 29 September 2024, 13:10 IST