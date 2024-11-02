Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Assembly Election Updates Live | 'Uddhav's personal interest led to alliance with Cong': Shinde hits out at Sena UBT

Hello readers! The political heat seems to intensify with each passing day in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, with assembly elections being right around the corner. Himanta Biswa Sarma is going all-out to prove he can handle election responsibilities apart from being a chief minister. Sarma's "Upcoming election is for saving 'Sanatan' in Jharkhand" comment has drawn ire, with a BSP candidate filing a complaint against the Assam CM 'for disturbing communal harmony'. Fadnavis, on the other hand, tried to put up a calm face regarding the rebel BJP workers within Maharashtra. Track DH for all the latest updates throughout the day for the latest coverage on Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 03:21 IST

Follow Us :

08:5102 Nov 2024

If Balasaheb were alive, he would have broken his mouth: CM Shinde slams Arvind Sawant for his "imported maal" remark

08:5102 Nov 2024

Uddhav Thackeray Sena uses a word like 'maal' for a woman candidate, Shaina NC; Uddhav Thackeray should apologise to the nation: Kirit Somaiya

08:2102 Nov 2024

Will BJP’s Chhattisgarh model work here?

Exactly a year ago, in Chhattisgarh, the BJP successfully tested a prototype for contesting state assemblies with fewer than 100 seats. Last month, the template worked perfectly well in Haryana. The idea will take its third test flight in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls.

Read more

08:2102 Nov 2024

Hemant, allies rely on doles, loan waivers, free power to woo tribal hearts

Already out of the shadows of his father, a prominent face of protest demanding statehood for Jharkhand, Hemant Soren now wants to cement his prominence in the tribal state and believes he would do so this time.

Read more

08:2102 Nov 2024

Our decision is clear and our candidate is also contesting. Our stand is clear: Shinde on Nawab Malik's candidature

Published 02 November 2024, 03:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPShiv SenaJMMJharkhandHemant SorenShiv Sena (UBT)NCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us