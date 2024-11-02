Assembly Election Updates Live | 'Uddhav's personal interest led to alliance with Cong': Shinde hits out at Sena UBT
Hello readers! The political heat seems to intensify with each passing day in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, with assembly elections being right around the corner. Himanta Biswa Sarma is going all-out to prove he can handle election responsibilities apart from being a chief minister. Sarma's "Upcoming election is for saving 'Sanatan' in Jharkhand" comment has drawn ire, with a BSP candidate filing a complaint against the Assam CM 'for disturbing communal harmony'. Fadnavis, on the other hand, tried to put up a calm face regarding the rebel BJP workers within Maharashtra. Track DH for all the latest updates throughout the day for the latest coverage on Assembly elections.
If Balasaheb were alive, he would have broken his mouth: CM Shinde slams Arvind Sawant for his "imported maal" remark
08:5102 Nov 2024
Uddhav Thackeray Sena uses a word like 'maal' for a woman candidate, Shaina NC; Uddhav Thackeray should apologise to the nation: Kirit Somaiya
08:2102 Nov 2024
Will BJP’s Chhattisgarh model work here?
Exactly a year ago, in Chhattisgarh, the BJP successfully tested a prototype for contesting state assemblies with fewer than 100 seats. Last month, the template worked perfectly well in Haryana. The idea will take its third test flight in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls.
Hemant, allies rely on doles, loan waivers, free power to woo tribal hearts
Already out of the shadows of his father, a prominent face of protest demanding statehood for Jharkhand, Hemant Soren now wants to cement his prominence in the tribal state and believes he would do so this time.
Our decision is clear and our candidate is also contesting. Our stand is clear: Shinde on Nawab Malik's candidature
#WATCH | Thane: On Nawab Malik's candidature, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Our decision is clear and our candidate is also contesting. Our stand is clear... We will not change our stand... We will see on November 4. Ajit Pawar is our alliance partner and we will work in… pic.twitter.com/UkpSSxhVWi