Assembly Election Updates Live | 'Uddhav's personal interest led to alliance with Cong': Shinde hits out at Sena UBT

Hello readers! The political heat seems to intensify with each passing day in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, with assembly elections being right around the corner. Himanta Biswa Sarma is going all-out to prove he can handle election responsibilities apart from being a chief minister. Sarma's "Upcoming election is for saving 'Sanatan' in Jharkhand" comment has drawn ire, with a BSP candidate filing a complaint against the Assam CM 'for disturbing communal harmony'. Fadnavis, on the other hand, tried to put up a calm face regarding the rebel BJP workers within Maharashtra. Track DH for all the latest updates throughout the day for the latest coverage on Assembly elections.