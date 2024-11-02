Assembly Election 2024 Updates Live | 'Objectification, outraging modesty of women not a small problem,' says Shaina N C on Arvinf Sawant's remark
Hello readers! The political heat seems to intensify with each passing day in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, with assembly elections being right around the corner. Himanta Biswa Sarma is going all-out to prove he can handle election responsibilities apart from being a chief minister. Sarma's "Upcoming election is for saving 'Sanatan' in Jharkhand" comment has drawn ire, with a BSP candidate filing a complaint against the Assam CM 'for disturbing communal harmony'. Fadnavis, on the other hand, tried to put up a calm face regarding the rebel BJP workers within Maharashtra. Track DH for all the latest updates throughout the day for the latest coverage on Assembly elections.
If Balasaheb were alive, he would have broken his mouth: CM Shinde slams Arvind Sawant for his "imported maal" remark
08:5102 Nov 2024
Uddhav Thackeray Sena uses a word like 'maal' for a woman candidate, Shaina NC; Uddhav Thackeray should apologise to the nation: Kirit Somaiya
08:2102 Nov 2024
Congress - Maha Vikas Aghadi spread fake narratives in the Lok Sabha elections that we would change the Constitution and end reservation: Eknath Shinde
11:3502 Nov 2024
People are fed up with the lawlessness and drugs there, and they want a change. That's why they've urged me to contest the Assembly elections from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat: Nawab Malik
11:3102 Nov 2024
Injustice to Farmers - Ata Chalnar Nahi: Maharashtra Congress launches a hard-hitting ad targeting the NDA over lack of support to farmers
The Maharashtra Congress launches another ad - this time targeting the Mahayuti over failure to support farmer issues. Highlighting the more than 20,000 farmer suicides under Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, lack of crop loss compensation, and failure to prove MSP.
The ad also takes on the Mahayuti over false promises and corruption. The Deputy Chief Minister's failed pet project "Jal Yukt Shivar" has been dubbed "Jal Mukt Shivar" through the advertisement.
With farmer's anger simmering across the state, this ad will help the MVA focus public outrage against Mahayuti's anti-farmer policies. With the election merely weeks away, this sharpened focus on farmer issues is likely to cost the Mahayuti dearly.
11:2302 Nov 2024
'Objectification, outraging modesty of women not a small problem,' says Shaina N C on Arvinf Sawant's remark
#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's remarks, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says "FIR has been registered in Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken… pic.twitter.com/hH4N4ILU6T
Congress party is staring at a massive defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections; have gone into a desperate panic mode: CR Kesavan
11:1102 Nov 2024
