Assembly Election 2024 Updates Live | 'Objectification, outraging modesty of women not a small problem,' says Shaina N C on Arvinf Sawant's remark

The Maharashtra Congress launches another ad - this time targeting the Mahayuti over failure to support farmer issues. Highlighting the more than 20,000 farmer suicides under Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, lack of crop loss compensation, and failure to prove MSP.

The ad also takes on the Mahayuti over false promises and corruption. The Deputy Chief Minister's failed pet project "Jal Yukt Shivar" has been dubbed "Jal Mukt Shivar" through the advertisement.

With farmer's anger simmering across the state, this ad will help the MVA focus public outrage against Mahayuti's anti-farmer policies. With the election merely weeks away, this sharpened focus on farmer issues is likely to cost the Mahayuti dearly.