Assembly Elections 2024 | Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: AAP sources

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> will campaign for I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties in the assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand-assembly-elections-2024">Jharkhand</a>, party sources said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Kejriwal will particularly campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners -- the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP -- in Maharashtra, the sources said.</p>.<p>AAP is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), which was formed before the Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>Sources in AAP claimed that the party was contacted by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-SP for campaigning by Kejriwal in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>In Jharkhand, the former Delhi chief minister will campaign for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The campaign schedule will be announced later, they said.</p>.<p>AAP entered into an alliance with the Congress -- the largest constituent of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc -- in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls. However, it went without an alliance in Punjab.</p>.<p>It also contested the recent assembly elections in Haryana independently.</p>.<p>The Congress is also a constituent of the MVA in Maharashtra and a part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand. Assembly elections in the two states are due in November.</p>