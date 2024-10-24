Assembly Elections 2024 | Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: AAP sources

Kejriwal will particularly campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners -- the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP -- in Maharashtra, the sources said.