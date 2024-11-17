Assembly Elections Updates | 'Does Sharad Pawar feel ashamed or scared to speak about Hindus?' asks BJP's Kirit Somaiya

A ruckus erupted during the political campaign of BJP leader Navneet Rana in Amravati on Saturday night.

Inspector Crime Branch Rural Amravati, Kiran Wankhade said, "BJP leader Navneet Rana came to Khallar village yesterday, to campaign for the BJP candidate from the Daryapur Assembly constituency, Ramesh Bundile. During the rally, a dispute broke out between two groups. We have registered a case on the complaint of Navneet Rana. The situation is now under control. A police checkpoint has been set up in the village."