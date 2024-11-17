Assembly Elections Updates | 'Does Sharad Pawar feel ashamed or scared to speak about Hindus?' asks BJP's Kirit Somaiya
Hello readers, a new day dawns and so do new jibes. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, before jetting off for poll campaigning in Maharashtra, took potshots about how closely BJP's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' resembled Congress' guarantee schemes in Karnataka. Meanwhile, Uddhav had a bit of a scare after an unstable stage in Thane shook right after he finished his speech at the public meeting. The video of the almost-disaster has since gone viral over the night. Farmers plight and welfare schemes seem uppermost in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra as leaders canvass for votes. Track all the developments here, only with DH.
08:3517 Nov 2024
08:2917 Nov 2024
DKS takes dig at BJP 'copying' Karnataka's guarantee schemes before leaving for Maharashtra poll campaign
10:1017 Nov 2024
"Does Sharad Pawar feel ashamed or is he scared to speak about Hindus? No one makes statements like Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani, that if any Hindu votes against the BJP, then socially boycott them and name them Abdul Rehman. This kind of language does not exist in Hindutva. Sharad Pawar has extended support to the All India Ulema Board and Marathi Muslim Sewa Sangh. Sharad Pawar spread things like vote jihad. The family of Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid spread vote jihad. They should feel ashamed," said BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.
09:2517 Nov 2024
Ruckus erupts during BJP leader Navneet Rana's campaign in Maharashtra's Amravati
A ruckus erupted during the political campaign of BJP leader Navneet Rana in Amravati on Saturday night.
Inspector Crime Branch Rural Amravati, Kiran Wankhade said, "BJP leader Navneet Rana came to Khallar village yesterday, to campaign for the BJP candidate from the Daryapur Assembly constituency, Ramesh Bundile. During the rally, a dispute broke out between two groups. We have registered a case on the complaint of Navneet Rana. The situation is now under control. A police checkpoint has been set up in the village."
09:2517 Nov 2024
Unwell actor-politician Govinda leaves campaign trail in Jalgaon, comes back to Mumbai
Actor-turned-politician Govinda on Saturday cut short his campaign trail for Mahayuti candidates for the November 20 polls citing ill health. Govinda, who was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda, returned to Mumbai.
Industries left as MVA govt did not support them: CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday claimed that industries migrated out of the state as the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not support them, but the situation has been reversed now.
Farmers across Nagpur are suffering due to the poor policies of the Modi government: KC Venugopal
