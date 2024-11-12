Jharkhand Assembly Election LIVE: Can Hemant Soren overcome recent troubles to trounce a confident BJP?
Jharkhand will vote in a single phase today and results will be declared on November 23. With Hemant Soren's recent troubles it remains to be seen if JMM can pose a challenge to a confident BJP, buoyed by recent performances and the joining of Champai Soren to the saffron side. Track the latest news from the Jharkhand polls only with DH!
Highlights
Will hang corrupt leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling if BJP voted to power: Amit Shah
Congress a sinking ship, can't save Hemant Soren, says Amit Shah
'Modi ki Guarantee' fell flat on June 4, Jharkhand people will finish whatever is left of it: Congress
'Kolhan Tiger' Champai Soren: Journey from prominent JMM leader to BJP's key asset in Jharkhand
Champai Soren after joining BJP
Popularly known as the 'Kolhan Tiger,' Champai Soren's journey from a prominent JMM leader to a key asset for the BJP is marked by several twists and turns.
Will hang corrupt leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling if BJP voted to power: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and coal smuggling and urged voters to strengthen BJP’s hands so that “corrupt leaders are hanged upside down”.
Congress a sinking ship, can't save Hemant Soren, says Amit Shah
Calling the Congress a "sinking ship", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that it could not "save" Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the elections.
'Modi ki Guarantee' fell flat on June 4, Jharkhand people will finish whatever is left of it: Congress
The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the promises made by him for Jharkhand, saying the 'Modi ki Guarantee' campaign fell flat when Lok Sabha polls results came out and the people of Jharkhand will finish whatever is left of it as well on November 13 and 20.
Published 12 November 2024, 23:30 IST