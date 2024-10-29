Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | 3 Maoist cadres with plans to disturb voting arrested

<p>Medininagar (Jharkhand): Three cadres belonging to the banned Maoist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a police officer said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>They allegedly had plans to create disturbance during the assembly elections to be held on November 13 and 20, Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.</p>.<p>Ramesan said that the three were arrested in Karimati forest under Panki police station on Monday evening.</p>.<p>An AK-47 rifle, a country-made pistol, a country-made firearm and a cache of live cartridges were seized from them, she said.</p>.<p>The three TSPC cadres were wanted in more than a dozen cases.</p>.<p>The TSPC is a splinter group of the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist). </p>