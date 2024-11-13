Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | 43 assembly seats to go to polls on Wednesday

The responsibility of the entire voting process at 1,152 polling stations will be in the hands of women, Kumar said, adding that 24 booths will be manned by persons with disabilities.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 20:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 20:25 IST
India NewsJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us