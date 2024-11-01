Home
Jharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | 528 candidates in fray for 2nd phase of poll

In 2019, 583 candidates from 38 seats contested the polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 17:22 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 17:22 IST
India NewsJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

