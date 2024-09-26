Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP bringing impostors to mislead people, alleges Kalpana Soren

Later, in a post on X, Kalpana Soren said: “The BJP has surrendered before Hemant's courage, that is why impostors from different states have come to Jharkhand, and are busy spreading hatred and misleading the people”.

Assembly polls are due in Jharkhand later this year.

Dismissing the BJP's allegations that women were not safe in the state, she said Jharkhand's “mati (land) and betis (girls)” are absolutely secure and the saffron party need not worry about them.

“The turnout of women at this rally is proof of it, and they will give a befitting reply to the lies and conspiracy of the BJP,” she said.