Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP makes last-minute push to sway tribal voters

The first phase of voting will take place on November 13 for the 43 seats out of 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Assembly. The second phase for the remaining 38 seats is slated for November 20.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 04:09 IST

India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

