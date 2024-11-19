Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Chief Ministers who completed their full term

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 23.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 10:06 IST
India NewsJharkhandElection FAQsJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us