Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Chief Ministers who completed their full term

<p>The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 23.</p><p>BJP's Raghubar Das was the only chief minister of Jharkhand to complete his full term -- from December 28, 2014, to December 29, 2019, i.e., for 5 years and one day.</p>.<p>The poll battle is between two coalitions - JMM-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc and the BJP-led NDA.</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: Parties run door-to-door campaigns in last-ditch effort to woo voters.<p>This time Jharkhand's Assembly saw two chief ministers as ED had arrested JMM supremo Hemant Soren, which led to the CM's post being vacated and Champai Soren being chosen as the party's legislative party leader.</p><p>However, soon after Hemant was released from prison, he took back the reins of the state government, much to the chagrin of Champai.</p><p>This made Champai quit the party a few days later and he ended up joining the BJP.</p><p>This time, Champai Soren has been fielded as a saffron party candidate from the Saraikela constituency.</p><p>Previous Assembly elections in the state were held in 2019 after which Hemant Soren won to become the Chief Minister from the JMM party.</p><p>In 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had won 47 seats leaving only 25 seats for the BJP, which had won 37 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls.</p>