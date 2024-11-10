Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP are anti-reservation, BSP right choice, says Mayawati

The BSP chief accused BJP and Congress of ignoring the interests of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes besides weakening the reservation system for political gain.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 17:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 17:07 IST
India NewsMayawatiBSPJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us