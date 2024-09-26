Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Corrupt' Hemant Soren pretending to be martyr after jail term, says Rajnath Singh

Singh accused the current administration of fostering "infiltration and conversion" for political gains, promising that a BJP government would expel all Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand.

He also advocated for the "one nation, one election" policy, asserting it could save the exchequer Rs 4 lakh crore, as frequent elections cost the country approximately Rs 7 lakh-crore.

Additionally, Singh targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for damaging India’s international reputation, asserting that the country is no longer weak.

"India is no longer a weak nation, we don't provoke anyone but do not spare those who provoke us and people should recall how we entered Pakistan and taught lessons to them," he said.

Highlighting India's growing global stature, Singh noted how the Russian-Ukrainian war paused for 4.5 hours to facilitate the rescue of 22,000 Indian students.

He emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi, India is on track to become the third-largest economy by 2027 after the US and China and announced a new employment scheme offering one month's wage to new entrants across all sectors.

Singh remarked on the purpose of Jharkhand's creation for the development of tribals and the poor, stating that this mission has not been fulfilled under Soren's leadership.

"The BJP gave three Chief Ministers - Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda and Raghubar Das - and none faced any corruption blot unlike Hemant Soren, who is going to complete five years and set a record of corruption," Singh said.

He expressed disbelief that Jharkhand, rich in resources, has lagged in development compared to Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

Criticising JMM’s governance, he quipped that it translates to "Jamkar Malai Maro," suggesting it encourages negative practices.

Singh also denounced Hemant Soren for removing Champai Soren from office shortly after his release from jail, claiming his only fault was being "poor and honest."

He denied allegations of central discrimination against Jharkhand, stating that substantial funds, including Rs 7,000 crore for railway infrastructure, have been allocated to the state.

Concluding, Singh urged voters not just to elect a government but to support a systemic change in Jharkhand.

The BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra,' launched by Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to cover 5,400 km across 81 Assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2, with significant participation expected from national and state-level BJP leaders.