Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Election FAQs: List of constituencies and polling dates

Phase 1- November 13
Kodarma
Kodarma
Barkatha
Barhi
Barkagaon
Hazaribagh
Simaria (SC)
Chatra (SC)
Baharagora
Ghatsila (ST)
Potka (ST)
Jugsalai (SC)
Jamshedpur East
Jamshedpur West
Ichagarh
Seraikella (ST)
Chaibasa (ST)
Majhgaon (ST)
Jaganathpur (ST)
Manoharpur (ST)
Chakradharpur (ST)
Kharsawan (ST)
Tamar (ST)
Torpa (ST)
Khunti (ST)
Ranchi
Hatia
Kanke (SC)
Mandar (ST)
Sisai (ST)
Gumla (ST)
Bishunpur (ST)
Simdega (ST)
Kolebira (ST)
Lohardaga (ST)
Manika (ST)
Latehar (SC)
Panki
Daltonganj
Bishrampur
Chhatarpur (SC)
Hussainabad
Garhwa
Bhawanathpur
Rajmahal
Borio (ST)
Barhait (ST)
Litipara (ST)
Pakaur
Maheshpur (ST)
Sikaripara (ST)
Nala
Jamtara
Dumka (ST)
Jama (ST)
Jarmundi
Madhupur
Sarath
Deoghar (SC)
Poreyahat
Godda
Mahagama
Ramgarh
Mandu
Dhanwar
Bagodar
Jamua (SC)
Gandey
Giridih
Dumri
Gomia
Bermo
Bokaro
Chandankiyari (SC)
Sindri
Nirsa
Dhanbad
Jharia
Tundi
Baghmara
Silli
Khijri (ST)
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 19 November 2024, 06:45 IST