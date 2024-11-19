Home
Jharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Election FAQs: List of constituencies and polling dates

Check out the full list of constituencies and the polling dates here:
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 06:45 IST

Phase 1- November 13 Kodarma

Kodarma

Barkatha

Barhi

Barkagaon

Hazaribagh

Simaria (SC)

Chatra (SC)

Baharagora

Ghatsila (ST)

Potka (ST)

Jugsalai (SC)

Jamshedpur East

Jamshedpur West

Ichagarh

Seraikella (ST)

Chaibasa (ST)

Majhgaon (ST)

Jaganathpur (ST)

Manoharpur (ST)

Chakradharpur (ST)

Kharsawan (ST)

Tamar (ST)

Torpa (ST)

Khunti (ST)

Ranchi

Hatia

Kanke (SC)

Mandar (ST)

Sisai (ST)

Gumla (ST)

Bishunpur (ST)

Simdega (ST)

Kolebira (ST)

Lohardaga (ST)

Manika (ST)

Latehar (SC)

Panki

Daltonganj

Bishrampur

Chhatarpur (SC)

Hussainabad

Garhwa

Bhawanathpur

Phase 2- November 20

Rajmahal

Borio (ST)

Barhait (ST)

Litipara (ST)

Pakaur

Maheshpur (ST)

Sikaripara (ST)

Nala

Jamtara

Dumka (ST)

Jama (ST)

Jarmundi

Madhupur

Sarath

Deoghar (SC)

Poreyahat

Godda

Mahagama

Ramgarh

Mandu

Dhanwar

Bagodar

Jamua (SC)

Gandey

Giridih

Dumri

Gomia

Bermo

Bokaro

Chandankiyari (SC)

Sindri

Nirsa

Dhanbad

Jharia

Tundi

Baghmara

Silli

Khijri (ST)

Published 19 November 2024, 06:45 IST
India NewsJharkhandElection FAQsJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

