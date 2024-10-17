Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How to cast your vote without a voter ID

So here's your guide on how to cast your vote without a voter ID:

First, you need to make sure that your name is included on the electoral rolls. Remembering your Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number is not required on the day of voting.

If you are one of those who do not possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, you will still be able to cast your vote.

Here is a list of various documents and ID proofs that you can use instead:

1 - PAN Card

2 - Aadhaar Card

3 - Driving License

4 - Passport

5 - Passbook with your photograph issued by a bank or post office

6 - Pension document for retired personnel

7 - Service ID card issued by a state/central government or a PSU MGNREGA job card

8 - Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment