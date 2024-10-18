Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 | Filing of nomination for first phase of polls begins

The nomination process will continue until October 25, with submissions accepted from 11 am to 3 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 11:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us