Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | How have sitting CMs fared in polls

Babulal Marandi served as the first chief minister of Jharkhand after the bifurcation of Bihar. In 2006 he floated a new political outfit named Jharkhand Vikas Morcha after resigning from both the Kodarma seat and the primary membership of the BJP. JVM was later merged into BJP in 2020.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP state president Babulal Marandi won Dhanwar seat in Giridih in 2019 by a margin of 17,550 votes on a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) ticket against his nearest rival Lakshman Prasad Singh of the BJP.