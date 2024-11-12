Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | If voted to power, BJP will set up panel to identify infiltrators: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in Seraikela, Shah said a law would be enacted to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators on their marriage with tribal women.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 20:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 20:33 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us