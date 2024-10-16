Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM accuses EC of favouring BJP, calls them ‘Bunty Aur Babli’

The party’s accusations came a day after the ECI announced that elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:57 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 16:57 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandECJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

