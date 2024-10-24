Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | JMM legislator and CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren files nomination from Gandey seat

Kalpana, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey bypoll on June 4 by 27,149 votes, defeating her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 08:22 IST

