Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | JMM legislator and CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren files nomination from Gandey seat

Kalpana, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey bypoll on June 4 by 27,149 votes, defeating her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.