Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | JMM legislator and CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren files nomination from Gandey seat
Kalpana, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey bypoll on June 4 by 27,149 votes, defeating her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.
गांडेय विधानसभा के अपने लोगों की सेवा करने के लिए आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में झामुमो उम्मीदवार के रूप में मैंने आज नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। गांडेय विधानसभा की जनता का स्नेह, आदरणीय बाबा दिशोम गुरु जी और मां का आशीर्वाद तथा हेमन्त जी का साथ ही मेरा हौसला है, मेरी ताकत है, मेरा… pic.twitter.com/xZmQLffAtn