Hemant Soren's JMM has been in a spot of trouble since the Jharkhand CM was arrested and then released. In that time, Champai, a stalwart of the party, felt slighted and decided to switch to the BJP -- a move that will surely have ripples which will be felt during poll counting. The eastern state voted in two phases, with the BJP trying to drive the narrative of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' finding a safe haven there. Meanwhile, the JMM and other I.N.D.I.A. bloc members attempted to offset the message. Who was more successful? Track the latest from the Jharkhand assembly elections, only with DH, to find out!