Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 | Will Hemant Soren's JMM defy pollsters' odds and return to power?
Hemant Soren's JMM has been in a spot of trouble since the Jharkhand CM was arrested and then released. In that time, Champai, a stalwart of the party, felt slighted and decided to switch to the BJP -- a move that will surely have ripples which will be felt during poll counting. The eastern state voted in two phases, with the BJP trying to drive the narrative of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' finding a safe haven there. Meanwhile, the JMM and other I.N.D.I.A. bloc members attempted to offset the message. Who was more successful? Track the latest from the Jharkhand assembly elections, only with DH, to find out!
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 23:59 IST
JMM seeks suspension of internet near counting centres
BJP expert in spreading hatred, spent Rs 500 cr on campaign against me, alleges CM Hemant Soren
A day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren charged the BJP with "launching a whisper campaign to influence voters", he hit out at the saffron camp again on Tuesday, alleging that the opposition party in the state spent over Rs 500 crore in "malicious campaigns" against him.
CM Hemant Soren accuses BJP of launching 'whisper campaign' to tarnish JMM-led government
Days after accusing the BJP of maligning his and Jharkhand's image through shadow campaigns, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday charged the saffron party with launching a "whisper campaign" by spending over Rs 1 crore in each assembly constituency to influence voters.
Bulldozer on standby to reclaim looted funds, oust infiltrators: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday intensified his criticism of the JMM-led coalition, accusing it of "indulging in dacoity" by looting natural resources and central funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published 22 November 2024, 22:47 IST