Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | NDA allies AJSU Party to contest in 10 seats, JD(U) in 2, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 1, says Himanta

Sarma said while the seat-sharing arrangement is nearly finalised, the BJP is adopting a 'wait and watch' strategy as rival parties, including the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, are yet to disclose their plans.