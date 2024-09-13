Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi to launch new phase of PMAY in poll-bound state

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a new phase of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’s (PMAY-Gramin) in election-bound Jharkhand by distributing sanction letters to 20,000 beneficiaries on September 15.
Announcing this, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media that from 2014 to 2024, the government had sanctioned 2.95 lakh houses, of which 2.66 lakh had been constructed. "But it was felt that many eligible families were left out for which we have come up with this new phase," he added.
Under the new phase, two crore houses will be constructed in rural areas and another one crore homes in urban areas.
The PM will distribute sanction letters to around 20,000 beneficiaries of Jharkhand state. Apart from this, more than Rs 5 crore will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries through a single click.
In addition, house warming ceremonies of newly constructed houses of 46,000 beneficiaries will be held. This is a mega plan which will be an impetus for further implementation of the scheme in the coming days. In the current financial year, Jharkhand has been given a target of 1,13,195 houses against which an amount of Rs. 187.79 crore has been released.
In the next round of distribution, the PM will go to Gujarat on September 16 where 54,135 houses are to be constructed and the State has been allocated over Rs 99 crore. During the PM visit, Rs 93 crore will be transferred to the account of 31,000 beneficiaries in the State and a housewarming ceremony will be held for 35,000 completed houses, he said.
On September 17, the PM will head to Odisha to distribute sanction letters to 10 lakh beneficiaries of various States. Besides, the first instalment of Rs 3,180 crore will be released directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and 26 lakh beneficiaries will enter their new houses with their families.
In the current financial year, Odisha has been given a target of 22,572 houses against which an amount of Rs. 41.32 crore has been released, he said
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) is one of the flagship programmes of the Government of India which aims to achieve the objective of "Housing for All" by 2024 by providing 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities to all homeless households and families living in kutcha and dilapidated houses in rural areas in convergence with other schemes.
Published 13 September 2024, 18:25 IST