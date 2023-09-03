Jharkhand BJP chief alleges 2 BJP workers kidnapped by JMM supporters in Dumri; JMM terms it 'baseless'

Countering Marandi's allegations, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "Marandi alleges that two BJP workers were kidnapped and he talked to DGP in this regard. But, he is unable to say in which police station the case was lodged against the incident."

Bhattacharya, in a press meet, said, "This is nothing but an attempt to mislead the people of Dumri, as they have rejected the NDA." He said that Marandi is "speaking nonsense, as he understood that they are losing by a big margin". Campaigning for the September 5 bye-election to the Dumri assembly seat ended at 5 pm on Sunday.