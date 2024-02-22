JMM central executive committee discusses strategy for Lok Sabha polls

Senior JMM leader and Minister Mithilesh Thakur said, 'The central executive committee was convened to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and discuss the current political situation in the state.'

The committee members decided to focus on registering victory in all 14 Lok Sabha seats.

'We will also contest in some seats in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. We will make efforts to win maximum seats in a bid to remove the BJP from power at the Centre,' he said.

JMM leader Sarfaraz Ahmed said various issues were discussed including the works done during the previous Hemant Soren government.