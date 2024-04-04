Lok Sabha polls 2024: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren not to contest from Dumka, JMM fields MLA Nalin

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday nominated its Shikaripada legislator Nalin Soren from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, making it clear that jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren will not contest from the constituency as speculated earlier.

The party also fielded its Tundi MLA Mathura Prasad Mahto from Giridih Lok Sabha seat.

"The party has decided to field Nalin Soren from Dumka seat and Mathura Prasad Mahto from Giridih," a JMM official said.