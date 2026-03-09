Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Activists call for legal rights for domestic workers in Karnataka

Geetha Menon, Co-Founder of Stree Jagruti Samiti, spoke at the event and traced the evolution of the movement from the 1980s.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 20:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 20:54 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsdomestic workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us