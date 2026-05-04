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Karnataka bypolls 2026 | BJP extends lead over Congress after six rounds of counting in Davangere

The polls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 03:54 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 03:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka AssemblyKarnataka Politics

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