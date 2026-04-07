<p>The BJP rules in a majority of states in the country. But in Karnataka, it is at the crossroads. The BJP emerged the single largest party twice – 2008 and 2018, but failed to get a clear <br>majority.</p>.<p>Ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, the party is focusing on social expansion, grassroots outreach and leadership building.</p>.<p>On Monday (its foundation day), leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka announced ‘Hallige Nadeyiri’ – a village outreach programme from April 7 to 12, to honour workers who contributed to BJP’s growth and taking the Modi government schemes to the people.</p>.<p>From two seats and 3.8% vote share in 1985, to its highest 110 seats with 33.86% vote share in 2008 (36% in 2023), BJP formed its first government in Karnataka in 2008, following ‘Operation Kamala’. </p>.'Bengaluru traffic will teach you patience': Karnataka High Court to techie challenging road rage case.<p>The party has reached a saturation in Lingayat belt (north and central Karnataka), and unless the vote share crosses 42-45%, it cannot attain majority, senior leaders said.</p>.<p>State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said, “We will focus on nurturing young leaders from across communities. Our focus will shift to Kalyana Karnataka and old Mysuru region (Vokkaliga belt), especially the seats we lost in 2023”.</p>.<p>Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “BJP has come a long way, slow but steady. Electorally, 2028 looks bright. Pro-incumbency is a growing trend in other BJP-ruled states. In Karnataka, we hope to achieve it through positive politics. No party can rely on a single community any more. The smaller communities too will have a say in party and politics”.</p>.<p>With mass leaders like B S Yediyurappa relegated to sidelines, there is need for credible leadership. The party scores better in parliamentary elections than Assembly elections due to popularity of Modi.</p>.<p>For instance, BJP got 104 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, but was leading in 175 assembly segments in the 2019 parliamentary elections, despite Congress-JD(S) coalition.</p>.<p>“It took Yediyurappa 40 years to become a mass leader,” said Bommai, hinting that leadership evolved only with time.</p>.<p>On the rout in 2023, leaders feel the party failed to counter Congress’ narrative on “40% commission” and “PayCM” campaigns. The decision on enhanced SC/ST quota and the SC internal quota came “too late” to impact elections.</p>.<p>Bommai said the party would revisit unfinished agendas and talk to voters. “It was Congress propaganda. The reservation order was issued in November and was not poll oriented”.</p>.<p>“If five guarantees really made people’s lives better, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wouldn’t be camping and campaigning in these bypolls,” said Vijayendra, adding bypolls energized BJP cadre. </p>