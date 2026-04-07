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BJP eyes new bastions for clear majority in 2028  

Ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, the party is focusing on social expansion, grassroots outreach and leadership building.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:34 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:34 IST
India NewsKarnatakaElectionsIndia Politics

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