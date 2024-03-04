BJP places suggestion boxes across Karnataka for drafting manifesto

Bengaluru: The BJP launched the Karnataka leg of the nationwide ‘Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan’ (suggestions for party manifesto campaign) and ‘Viksit Bharat - Modi Ki Guarantee Rath’ for the Lok Sabha elections in the city on Sunday.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and cricketer Venkatesh Prasad kicked off the campaigns by dropping suggestions in a box.
The Karnataka leg of the campaign aims to gather suggestions for the saffron party’s manifesto from over three lakh participants in the state.
The manifesto will focus on issues like education, sports and protection of religious rights.
After the launch, Vijayendra said that the campaign would be held in the state till March 15, with an aim to collect suggestions from sportspeople, police personnel, street vendors, women, youth, farmers and others.
“We will be keeping suggestion boxes in the party office of all Assembly segments. People can also drop in suggestions on WhatsApp,” the state BJP president said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled all assurances made in the last 10 years, Vijayendra said.
Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and completion of the grand Ram mandir at Ayodhya were the biggest accomplishments in the PM’s 10-year tenure, he said.
As part of ‘Viksit Bharat - Modi Ki Guarantee Rath,’
the party would deploy video vans to create awareness about the party’s vision for the future.
“It is proved beyond doubt that only Modi’s guarantee is permanent and guarantees promised by other parties are like water bubbles. The PM has shown that the BJP does not ascribe to appeasement politics, but that development is for all,” Ashoka said.
The party’s state vice-president and actress Malavika Avinash said the party was also inviting suggestions through the NaMo app.
