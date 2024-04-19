BJP trying to impose Guv rule on Karnataka, claims DK Shivakumar

"Law and order is very good in Karnataka. Maintaining law and order is the government's duty, which we're doing," Siddaramaiah said, adding that Neha was murdered "due to a personal reason".

Shivakumar condemned Neha's murder and vowed "indiscriminate" action against the accused.

"Whoever takes law into their hands, we will take indiscriminate action. The government is committed to this. None (from the government) will interfere with police work," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar charged that the BJP is trying to create an impression that law and order had collapsed in Karnataka.

"The BJP is trying to threaten us...Karnataka has the best law and order. They want to tell voters that they're going to impose governor's rule. That's what (Leader of the Opposition) R Ashoka is trying to do confidentially. That's why they're doing drama. But they can't do that. It's impossible," Shivakumar said.

On former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attacking the Congress government, Shivakumar said: "Such things happened even during Bommai's time. Such personal matters keep happening. But we're very firm in dealing with all such types of criminals."

BJP slams CM's statement

BJP state president BY Vijayendra attacked Siddaramaiah for saying that Neha's murder was due to a "personal" reason.

"They have repeated this stale script so many times that even a child can sniff through their dirty plot!" Vijayendra said. "Cafe Bomb Blast was due to business rivalry! 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were never raised inside Vidhana Soudha. Mangalore cooker blast was a mistake & not a terror activity. Who is Congress trying to fool?" he said. "Can we expect a free and fair investigation if CM himself makes such a statement without proper investigation?"