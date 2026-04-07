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Bommai declines honorary doctorate, says netas shouldn't get it

In a letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Sudhakar said the law empowers universities to confer honorary doctorates on “distinguished individuals” for their contributions.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:38 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsIndia Politics

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