Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Bypoll battle heats up as BJP, Congress trade barbs

The EC has deployed 60 flying squads, 72 static surveillance teams, 22 video surveillance teams, 24 sector officers, an expenditure observer and set up 24 checkposts in Bagalkot.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 April 2026, 23:48 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsKarntakaBypollCongres

Follow us on :

Follow Us