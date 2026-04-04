<p class="bodytext">The bypolls to Davangere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies is turning into a prestige as well as mudslinging battle.</p>.<p class="bodytext">State BJP president B Y Vijayendra, during a door-to-door campaign in Bagalkot, alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was camping, along with 10-15 cabinet ministers, but his ‘suitcase’ would not work.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy too stated that the chief minister had camped in Bagalkot for five days fearing that the BJP would sweep the bypoll. “He is busy distributing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in every village,” he alleged.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile Siddaramaiah slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he was the only prime minister who is facing charges of misuse of the voters’ list and the Election Commission.</p>.Congress ramps up Bagalkot campaign, deploys 40 MLAs, 20 ministers.<p class="bodytext">Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who accused the BJP of “vote-theft” in Bagalkot, alleged that students studying in a college, run by the BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath, were being forced to make a second voter ID card (duplication) by threatening to fail them in the exam.<br />“Students now have two voter ID cards. I appeal to them to retain the one made at their home town and surrender the other. We have a team already looking into such malpractices by the BJP. We will petition the ECI,” he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even as political parties are making the allegations but shying away from petitioning the EC, the Commission has confiscated Rs 1.3 crore in cash and liquor worth Rs 25 lakh, impounded 17 vehicles and filed 55 FIRs in the last 10 days. The Excise department has booked 27 Heinous cases, 30 cases for breach of licence conditions and 154 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 for consumption of liquor in unlicensed public places.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The EC has deployed 60 flying squads, 72 static surveillance teams, 22 video surveillance teams, 24 sector officers, an expenditure observer and set up 24 checkposts in Bagalkot. In Davangere South, it has deployed 24 flying squads, 33 surveillance teams, two video surveillance teams, 27 sector officer and set up 11 checkposts.</p>