Chamarajanagar: Nomination scheduled before announcement of candidate

It has to be noted that the candidature for Chamarajanagar is not yet announced, as the party was insisting on fielding Mahadevappa, while he was seeking a ticket for his son. Now, it seems like the party has given up and Bose’s candidature is certain. As per the schedule, Bose, also T Narsipur taluk-level Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) committe member, will file his nomination papers at Chamarajanagar DC’s office on April 3.

The notification states that the schedule has been fixed with prior permission of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar. According to it, Mysuru-Kodagu candidate M Lakshmana too will file his nomination papers on the same date, April 3.

Bose was an aspirant of the Congress ticket in the 2017 byelection of Nanjangud (SC reserved) Assembly segment, when then Revenue Minister V Srinivas Prasad quit Siddaramaiah cabinet and resigned as MLA, before joining the BJP. Again, in 2018 poll, he lost a chance, as Keshavamurthy was given an opportunity to seek re-election.

In 2023, Bose had a plan to contest his father’s segment of T Narsipur (SC reserved), while Mahadevappa had planned to shift to Nanjangud. However, when another aspirant of Nanjangud segment R Dhruvanarayan died, a few months before the election, Mahadevappa announced that Dhruvnarayan’s son Darshan would be fielded in Nanjangud. Thus, after a long wait, Bose seems to enter electoral politics.