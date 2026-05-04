Karnataka bypolls 2026 | Congress ahead in Davangere and Bagalkot

<p>After the completion of the eleven rounds, Congress continues to lead by 7,916 votes against BJP in the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly constituency. </p><p>Samarth got 37,419 votes while BJP got 29, 503 votes. SDPI is third with 13,280. Initially Congress was trailing before pulling it back. </p><p>Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission, Congress party's Umesh Meti was ahead of BJP's Veerabhadrayya Charantimath by a margin of 9,969 votes in Bagalkot.</p><p>Earlier, in a rare incident, locks of the three strong where electronic voting machines were stored had to be broken to gain entry into them on Monday as the keys went missing. </p>.Davangere bypoll results | Locks of strongrooms broken after keys misplaced .<p>The voting for the bypolls was held on April 9.</p><p>The polls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).</p><p>Although the outcome of these by-elections is unlikely to have an immediate impact on state politics, the contest is seen as a matter of prestige for both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.</p><p>While the Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP aims to wrest them and deliver a setback to the ruling party, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership.</p><p>According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Bagalkot was 68.74 per cent, and it was 68.43 per cent in Davanagere South.</p><p>Poll officials said the clear picture regarding the results may emerge by midday.</p><p>Adequate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the counting and to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during or after the declaration of results, according to top police officials.</p><p>Necessary arrangements have been made at the counting centres - University of Horticultural Sciences in Bagalkot and DRR School at Davangere.</p><p>According to election officials, 14 tables each have been set for vote counting on EVMs at counting centres both in Bagalkot and Davangere South assembly segments, where nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively.</p><p>The BJP fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davangere South.</p><p>The Congress gave tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.</p><p>Samarth's father, S S Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet and in charge of Davanagere district, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Member of Parliament from the region.</p><p>The BJP is looking to make gains in the bypolls and energise its cadre ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. For the Congress, retaining both seats is crucial, as a loss could be seen as a negative verdict on the performance of the Siddaramaiah-led government.</p><p>Nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly segments.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>