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Karnataka bypolls 2026 | Congress ahead in Davangere and Bagalkot

Nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly segments.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 03:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka AssemblyKarnataka Politics

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