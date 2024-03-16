Congress engaged in loot while people of Karnataka are in trouble, says Modi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka alleging deterioration of law and order situation, and accused it of indulging in 'loot', when the people are in trouble.
Formally launching the party's Lok Sabha election campaign in the state here in the home turf of Congress President M Mallikarujn Kharge, he claimed that the people of Karnataka have decided to make BJP victorious in the state.
"The anger that you have towards Congress in Karnataka, I can understand. Congress is a party that despite changing their costume number of times, their misdeeds don't change. That's the reason people of Karnataka are awake and are angry towards it," Modi said.
According to political analysts, Karnataka is very important for the BJP in south India as it's only here that it had held power in the past. BJP bagged 25 seats out of the total 28 in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. An independent backed by the party had also won.
Addressing a mega public rally here, Modi said people of Karnataka are disenchanted with the Congress government in Karnataka within a short span of time. 'This shows that people are aware of Congress' truth. Congress is not ready to improve despite getting several chances.' Alleging that the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated, the PM said that anti-social elements are getting protection openly and fear is being instilled into the minds of the people. 'When people are worried, Congress is busy with loot,' he said.
Corruption cannot be separated from the Congress, Modi said and added, 'For these parivarwadis (dyansts), corruption is their oxygen, without corruption these people cannot even breathe in politics.'
Making big promises ahead of elections and filling their pockets after polls is the Congress' job, Modi alleged and charged the Congress with making Karnataka 'family ATM'.
To meet the 'expenses of the party and the family, earnings of the people of the state are being supplied', the Prime Minister alleged.
"Wherever public money is used to fill the stomach, pockets and treasury of some people, bad governance, disorder and anarchy spreads there. Instead of fulfilling the promises made ahead of elections, the situation of Karnataka is deteriorating day by day," he said.
BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwanth Khuba, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, and the party's candidate from Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat Umesh Jadhav were present.
Looking at the enthusiasm among the people, it looks like Karnataka has decided to make BJP victorious in a record number of seats, Modi said, adding that Karnataka has decided what the verdict would be even before the announcement of elections.
Stating that he has been in South India for the last two days and before that he was in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, he said that journalists in Srinagar have blogged that after 1988 Srinagar had never seen such a big rally by any political party.
'The scenes and passion I saw in Srinagar, the enthusiasm I saw towards India. I can say with confidence that the country is ready to fulfill its aspirations,' he said.
Highlighting his tour in various parts of south India during his campaign for the last two days, the Prime Minister said people are looking at BJP with hope.
'Across south India, people from all sections and fields have given their immense support to BJP. Looking at this huge support that BJP is getting in the south, Congress and INDIA alliance people are saying, one of your (Karnataka) leaders even said it in parliament, our opponents are saying -- it will be BJP this time,' he said.
Pointing out that Congress had promised free power ahead of the assembly polls last year, but people got power cut, Modi said that without electricity, farmers are unable to run their pump sets.
Earlier the BJP government was giving Rs 4,000 to farmers in addition to central assistance under the PM Kisan scheme but the Congress government has stopped it, he alleged.
The situation of Congress' 'loot' is such that even for small development works, they don't have money, and legislators have been told that there is no money, Modi alleged.
Addressing the crowd he said, 'Can a government function like this? Can it do good to people? Can they fulfill promises?'
Congress too is aware that they cannot form the government once again in Karnataka, Modi said.
'So the Congress' only agenda is to loot as much as possible. Will you let them loot,' he asked the crowd.
'When the Congress government in the state is looting you, it is important for your voice to be heard in the parliament. To save Karnataka from the loot I have to make a 'Raksha Kavach' in the form of MPs, so that the state is monitored and I get information in Delhi every moment, so that I can stop the loot,' Modi said.
Charging Congress with defaming the country, the Prime Minister said, 'When we say 'Bharat' is Mother of Democracy, the whole world accepts it, but Congress gets a stomach ache hearing this. Congress is defaming the country, its heritage and traditions.'
He also asked the people to give a guarantee to him that BJP will win in every constituency and Congress doesn't open its account in the state.