Congress leader D K Suresh says he is under pressure to contest Channapatna assembly bypoll

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Suresh said he will abide by the decision of the party high command and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 10:57 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 10:57 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarD K SureshChannapatna

