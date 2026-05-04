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Karnataka bypolls 2026 | Congress retain both Bagalkot and Davangere South seats

Nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively in the Bagalkot and Davangere South Assembly segments.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 03:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka AssemblyKarnataka Politics

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